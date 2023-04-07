Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,682 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after acquiring an additional 391,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 767,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

