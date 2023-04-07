Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 727 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

