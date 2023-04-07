Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 984 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

