Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

