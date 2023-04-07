SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,532. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

