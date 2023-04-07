SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,535. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

