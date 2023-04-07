SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 1,077,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,540. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

