SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RYU stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09. The firm has a market cap of $436.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.