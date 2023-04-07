SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 18,382 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 2,425,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,451. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

