SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 71,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $565.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

