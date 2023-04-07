Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

SMPL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 774,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.78. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.