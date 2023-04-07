Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Up 2.6%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.92. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Sino Land Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.
Sino Land Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0841 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%.
Sino Land Company Profile
Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.
