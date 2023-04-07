Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance

SHKLY opened at $76.36 on Monday. Sinotruk has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

