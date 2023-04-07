Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.51.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.