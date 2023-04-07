Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

