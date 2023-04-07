Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $211.37. 5,618,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.03. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

