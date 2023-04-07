Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 2,966,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,563. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

