Sky Investment Group LLC Has $8.98 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $361.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.41. The company has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.