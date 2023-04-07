Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.87. 497,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

