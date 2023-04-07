Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,288. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

