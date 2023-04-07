Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 978,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $148.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

