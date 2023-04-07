Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 4,424 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,423,000 after buying an additional 1,611,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 805,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after acquiring an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,266. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

