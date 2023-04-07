Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.80. 4,862,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,928. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

