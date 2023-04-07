Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $187.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $145.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.15. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,755 shares of company stock valued at $35,896,146. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.