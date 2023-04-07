Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.00

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 13371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($97.83) to €101.00 ($109.78) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sodexo from €93.00 ($101.09) to €105.00 ($114.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.
Sodexo Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
Featured Articles
