Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.00

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 13371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($97.83) to €101.00 ($109.78) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sodexo from €93.00 ($101.09) to €105.00 ($114.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.