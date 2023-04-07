Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Solitron Devices Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

