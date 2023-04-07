Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Down 11.7%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 1,611,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 905,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $5,353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
