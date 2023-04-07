SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Position Lifted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $116.34. 63,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $967.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $125.54.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

