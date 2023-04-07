Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) PT Raised to GBX 4,265 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,920 ($48.68) to GBX 4,265 ($52.97) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Spectris stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

