Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) PT Raised to GBX 4,265 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,920 ($48.68) to GBX 4,265 ($52.97) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Spectris Price Performance
Spectris stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.
About Spectris
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectris (SEPJY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.