Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 4,450 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

SCHW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,155,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,346,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

