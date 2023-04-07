Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. 9,146,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

