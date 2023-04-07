Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 283,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,045. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

