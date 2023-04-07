Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases New Stake in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 1.16% of Tenon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tenon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of TNON stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,737.63% and a negative return on equity of 653.61%.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

