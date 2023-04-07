Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.89. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 18,254 shares.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 590,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 136,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

