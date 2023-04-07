Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.89. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 18,254 shares.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.
Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
