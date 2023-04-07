Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 500,527 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 2,975,941 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

