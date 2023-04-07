Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.33

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.33 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.40 ($0.43). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 36.05 ($0.45), with a volume of 230,569 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £63.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 222,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £80,024.04 ($99,384.05). In other news, insider Daniel Quint acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,733.73). Also, insider Thomas Spain sold 222,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £80,024.04 ($99,384.05). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 220,000 shares of company stock worth $7,620,000 and sold 288,438 shares worth $10,408,475. 39.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

