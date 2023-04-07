STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Increased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 784,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.