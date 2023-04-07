State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,700 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.37. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.