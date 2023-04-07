State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,086,193.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.80. 5,963,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

