State of Michigan Retirement System Has $33.78 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $33,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 47,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,219 shares of company stock worth $35,766,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.93. 2,935,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,617.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.83.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

