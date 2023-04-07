State of Michigan Retirement System Has $44.93 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $455.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.13.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

