State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $84,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.78. 714,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

