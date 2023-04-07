State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 10,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Shares of C traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. 11,918,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,439,170. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

