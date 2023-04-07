State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,850. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

