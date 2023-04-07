State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.35.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $76.16 on Monday. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

