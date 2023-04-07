Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $18.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

STEM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 9,528,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,135. Stem has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 152,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,828 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Stem by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

