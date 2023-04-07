Steph & Co. Buys 1,471 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Steph & Co. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

