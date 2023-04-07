Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,684 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $74.38 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

