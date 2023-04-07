Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $657.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $646.66 and its 200 day moving average is $575.71.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

