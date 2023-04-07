Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after buying an additional 143,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

